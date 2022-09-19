Idaho gas prices drop six cents, average now $4.41 per gallon

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — Fall is in the air and at the gas pump. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another six cents this week as the summer draws to a close.

“With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”

Today, the average price for regular in the Gem State is $4.41 per gallon, which is six cents less than a week ago and 26 cents less than a month ago, but 64 cents more expensive than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $3.68 per gallon, which is four cents less than a week ago and 24 cents less than a month ago, but 49 cents more than a year ago.

Idaho currently ranks 7 th in the country for most expensive gas, following California ($5.45), Hawaii ($5.27), Nevada ($4.92), Oregon ($4.65), Alaska ($4.64), and Washington ($4.63). At $3.10 per gallon, today’s cheapest average price can be found in Mississippi.

“Thankfully, it’s been a pretty quiet hurricane season so far. No major storms have made landfall in sensitive parts of the country to potentially disrupt the gasoline supply chain,” Conde said. “But the weekly decline in the U.S. average was the smallest in months, which could be a signal that the trend of falling prices is starting to level off. Hopefully, crude oil prices and fuel demand will continue to drop so that we all get more needed relief at the pump.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $85 per barrel, which is about $2 less than a week ago and $6 less than a month ago, but $15 more than a year ago.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Sept. 19: