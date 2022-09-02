IFPD promotes Jessica Marley to Captain becoming first woman to serve in role

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is excited to announce that Jessica Marley, a 21- year-veteran of the department, has been promoted to Captain.

In addition to her robust experience as an Idaho Falls Police Officer, Captain Marley holds a current license as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and has been a licensed social worker since 1996.

Captain Jessica Marley joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in October of 2001. During her 21 years with IFPD, Captain Marley has held roles as a patrol officer, neighborhood police officer, detective, instructor, and nine years each on the SWAT team and as a field training officer for new police officers.

Prior to joining IFPD in 2001, Captain Marley spent five years at the Department of Health & Welfare in the Family & Children’s Services department working as a Child Protection Investigator. Since 2007, in addition to her role as a police officer, Captain Marley has worked professionally as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker or Therapist in various settings.

Captain Marley earned an Associate’s Degree in General Studies with an emphasis in Social Work & Criminal Justice in 1996, a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work in 1994, and a Master’s Degree in Social Work & Management in 2012.

“Over the last five years that I have known her,” said Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson, “I have been consistently impressed with Jessica Marley’s dedication to this community and the professional expertise she brings to this department. Captain Marley will be over the Patrol Bureau. I am both excited to see where she leads it, and certain that both our patrol officers and community will be in good hands.”

Captain Marley was promoted to Sergeant in December 2017, Lieutenant in July 2019, and now Captain in August 2022. These promotions each marked the first female of that rank in Idaho Falls Police history.

“I believe young girls will see Captain Marley as an inspiration and realize they too can become police officers,” said City of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “It is wonderful to think that more women may go into law enforcement because of Captain Marley’s example.”

Captain Jessica Marley’s promotion comes after the recent retirement of Captain Bill Squires, who previously commanded the Patrol Bureau.

At the Idaho Falls Police Department, only three officers hold the rank of Captain, each of whom oversees one of three bureaus in the department and reports directly to the Chief of Police. The Patrol Bureau includes the largest number of personnel who handle initial response to calls for police assistance in the community, proactive patrol, K-9 operations, and a number of other functions.