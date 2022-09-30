ISU receives grant to provide Telehealth services to rural Idaho students

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — The College of Arts and Letters was recently awarded a $30,000 grant to help support the INCLUDE II program.

In 2020, the College of Arts and Letters received a Distance Learning grant, INCLUDE I, with which it built partnerships with twenty-nine rural high schools, and established a distance learning network.

INCLUDE I focuses on distance education. INCLUDE II builds on the infrastructure provided by INCLUDE I to focus on providing clinical mental and physical health care and education to rural students, and opioid and health education to faculty, parents, and community members.

A long-term outcome of the INCLUDE II project is to help prevent opioid abuse, elevate the overall health of rural students, and decrease suicides.

Telehealth services will be supported by faculty and students in the health sciences at Idaho State. The Master of Social Work Program will educate and train up to four MSW students annually to deliver Tele-mental Health services to the participating school districts.

The Master of Social Work students will partner with school personnel and other ISU health care providers to offer collaborative and integrated mental health and substance abuse intervention services using telehealth technology.