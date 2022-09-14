Judge commits Pocatello man accused of breaking into home through doggie door

POCATELLO — A man facing a felony burglary charge for breaking into a home and attempting to steal a dog has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Thomas Gregory Reay, 54, was placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Aug. 23 by Magistrate Judge Eric Hunn, according to court records.

RELATED | Pocatello man charged with burglary after entering home through doggie door

Reay was arrested in July after Pocatello police officers responded to a call reporting “suspicious circumstances.” When officers arrived, they spoke with Reay, who told them he broke into a home through a doggie door because he believed the resident was in danger. While inside, Reay allegedly took several pieces of jewelry and a dog.

According to a court order, Reay “lacks the capacity to make informed decisions about treatment” and will be assessed by IDHW care providers.

Though Reay has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Court proceedings will continue when care providers determine Reay is mentally fit for trial.