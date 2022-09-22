Man arrested after SWAT team is called and neighborhood evacuated

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2000 N. block of 31st E.

Dispatch received the call just before 4 p.m. from a victim who had locked himself in the bathroom of a camper after being threatened by 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon. Deputies spoke with the victim on the phone who advised Haddon woke him up and told him he had to deal drugs or he would put a bullet in his head.

At the time, Haddon pulled a handgun from his waistband and was waiving it around. The victim told deputies Haddon walked him out of the residence and to a camper on the property where he was able to lock himself in the bathroom and call for help without Haddon noticing.

As deputies arrived in the area, they began setting up a perimeter and evacuating nearby residents and businesses. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was activated and responded as information was being received that Haddon could be barricaded in the camper, in a nearby vehicle, or in the area of the residence.

During that time deputies were able to contact Haddon by phone and convince him to surrender peacefully. Haddon was taken into custody without incident just outside the residence and transported to Idaho Falls Community Hospital after showing signs of opioid use.

Haddon was not found in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest. After being cleared by medical staff at IFCH, Haddon was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony aggravated assault. Residents in the area were displaced for less than an hour until deputies could confirm no other known threats existed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.