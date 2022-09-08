Man charged after allegedly headbutting probation officer

IDAHO FALLS — A 37-year-old man was charged after allegedly headbutting a probation officer while he was being taken into custody for a probation violation.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m., Scott Hensley was being taken into custody by State Probation and Parole off Broadway in Idaho Falls. After Hensley was detained in handcuffs, he lunged at a probation officer and a “scuffle ensued,” according to documents.

Officers said that during the scuffle, Hensley intentionally headbutted a probation officer in the face. He was booked into the Bonneville County jail and charged with felony battery upon certain personnel.

A judge set his bond at $25,000. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

In court documents, it’s unclear what Hensley’s probation violation was.

Hensley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.