Man charged after allegedly threatening women and punching officer

BLACKFOOT — A man was taken to the Bingham County Jail after he allegedly threatened and harassed women and punched an officer.

Armando Puente, 43, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer along with two misdemeanors for second-degree stalking and disturbing the peace. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors are seeking a persistent violator sentencing enhancement.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Saturday around 7:35 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a harassment report.

The reporting party said Puente, whom she knew, approached her and her friend while she was inside her vehicle. She stated he was threatening to “beat her (expletive).”

The woman said she believed Puente had taken drugs and alcohol.

According to documents, the officer was then called later to a business off Broadway Street for harassment. The reporting party said Puente had just left the business intoxicated and was inside yelling at her and calling her names. She said he had blood on his shirt and threatened to beat her up.

The officer along with another officer, found Puente walking near a business on U.S. Highway 91. While speaking with him, one of the officers smelled alcohol on Puente’s breath, and he appeared to be under the influence of another substance due to him profusely sweating and acting erratic, documents said. Puente’s relative arrived and said he would take responsibility and care for Puente that night.

The officers went back to the business off Broadway Street to talk to a previous victim. A customer came running out of the store and yelled at the officers, “I need one of you in here — this dude is flipping out,” documents said.

Officers went inside the store and saw Puente was causing a disturbance there.

“Armando was yelling obscenities and flailing his arms in the air. I grabbed his left wrist to lead him outside. Armando elbowed me in the chest and followed it with a closed fist punch to my shoulder with his right hand,” an officer wrote.

Puente said, “Don’t touch me mother (expletive),” according to documents.

The officer took him to the ground and put him in handcuffs. He was taken into custody.

Puente was given a $60,000 bond and issued a no-contact order. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse.