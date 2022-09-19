Man dies at hospital after being hit by car in crosswalk while crossing Twin Falls street

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday at approximately 5:08 a.m., in the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls.

A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a 2007 Lexus SUV. It appears the driver of the Lexus failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck a 38-year-old male of Filer, standing in the crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection.

The driver of the Lexus was wearing a seatbelt. The pedestrian was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Lexus was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The pedestrian later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The intersection was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police, which was assisted at the scene by the Twin Falls Police Department and Magic Valley EMS.