Man gets probation revoked, sentenced to prison for stalking

BLACKFOOT – A local man is being sent to prison after admitting to violating the terms of his probation.

George Carl Capson, 44, was originally sentenced to probation in May on a felony stalking charge.

On Monday, he admitted to violating the terms of that sentence and was ordered to serve between 2.5 and 5 years in prison. He was given credit for the year and a half that he had already served and was ordered to finish the remaining minimum time.

RELATED | Court documents detail alleged violent kidnapping

Capson pleaded guilty to felony stalking after accepting a plea agreement in May. He was originally charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, felony burglary and misdemeanor battery, but he was acquitted of those charges as part of the agreement.

The probation violation was the result of Capson violating a no-contact order against his victim. The victim told Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies that Capson had been “contacting her by phone and text all hours of the night.”

RELATED | Deputies arrest man after 911 call about alleged kidnapping

The original charges against Capson were filed in January 2021, when he was arrested for an alleged violent kidnapping.

The victim told investigators that she had dropped off her kids at school one day and returned home. She found the windows unlocked. As she went to lock them, Capson came out of hiding and allegedly grabbed her before slamming her against a wall.

Capson then allegedly made the victim sit in a chair and tell him the passcodes to her phone and made her write letters to her children. She begged him not to hurt her.

“I hope you told the kids that you love them today,” Capson allegedly said.

The victim tried grabbing pepper spray to protect herself from Capson, but when she did, she reported that he grabbed it from her and, at some point, allegedly broke one of her ribs.

Capson was also alleged to have had a knife during the attack.

During the attack, Capson reportedly had the victim draft an email to her attorney to dismiss the divorce. Capson also reportedly demanded that the victim have a restraining order against him dismissed.

Capson’s demands continued, with him forcing the victim to pack a bag and stay with him at his home in Pocatello. The victim told detectives she complied with Capson in hopes that he would not hurt her and she could escape once in a public place.

Eventually, a family member came to the home, and Capson forced the victim to get into a car. The family member called 911.

As Capson drove away with the victim, deputies called Capson. The victim reported that Capson told her to tell authorities they were okay. Deputies were concerned over how Capson sounded evasive in the calls, according to probable cause documents.

Eventually, Capson and the victim ended up in a church parking lot. Deputies arrested Capson and took him to the Bingham County Jail. The victim received medical treatment.

“I know that if he gets out, he will try to kill me,” the victim told deputies.

Court documents do not detail Capson’s recollection of events.