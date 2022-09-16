Man killed in crash on I-84

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Thursday eastbound on I-84 near milepost 16, in Payette County.

A 46-year-old male, from Fruitland, was driving a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on I-84 at milepost 16. He sideswiped a Chevrolet Impala that was disabled on the median side of the interstate occupied by a 19 -year-old female from Boise.

After striking the Impala, the Jeep Cherokee overturned coming to rest in the westbound emergency lane.

The driver of the Cherokee was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. The westbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2.5 hours.

The crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.