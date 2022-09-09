Man who saved stranger’s life with CPR is moved to tears as he’s honored for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Brad Pearson is a physical therapist who has been fighting long-haul Covid for several months. The illness and exhaustion have forced him to work from home.

Earlier this week, he heard someone yelling outside his Blackfoot home. He went to the front door and a man working in the field across from Pearson’s house was asking for someone to help him. The man’s colleague had collapsed and did not have a pulse.

Pearson called 911 and went across the street. For over 10 minutes, he did chest compressions on the man until the paramedics arrived. Pearson was exhausted and said he prayed constantly for the strength to keep the compressions going. The man was rushed to the hospital and survived – with doctors crediting Pearson for getting the man’s heart beating again.

We decided to pay Pearson a visit and thank him for his quick actions. Watch the video above to see the surprise!