Mountain America Center announces second Mannheim Steamroller concert after first show sells out

The following is a news release from the Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Mountain America Center is thrilled to announce that not only is the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas event on Dec. 13 sold out, but the venue has added a second show to dazzle audience’s this holiday season.

The newly added second matinee show will take place on the same day of Tuesday, Dec. 13, and will start at 3 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.mountainamericacenter.com and will cost between $45 – $80 with a variety of price points available.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas was the first event announcement the venue publicized as they prepare to open in November.

“This market turned out in a big way when we announced that Mannheim Steamroller Christmas would be coming to Hero Arena. We thought why not give this community more of what they want and add a second show?” says Mountain America Center’s Director of Marketing, Kelsey Salsbery.

The second Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis event will have limited seating available. Those interested in purchasing group tickets (groups larger than 10 people) will have an opportunity to do so for the 3 p.m. event. Those organizations that would like to purchase tickets for a group can email the box office at chaggerton@mountainamericacenter.com.

This year’s show will feature all your favorite original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting.

Chip Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

For more information on this event, please visit www.mountainamericacenter.com and click on the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas event found on the home page or “Upcoming Events” tab.