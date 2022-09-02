Multiple fires burning along I-15 in Pocatello, Malad Summit

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department. Photo courtesy Rachel Carlson

POCATELLO — Multiple fires are burning along I-15 at Pocatello. There is also a fire at Malad Summit on I-15.

Fire crews are actively working in the areas, but traffic is delayed or blocked. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, watch for and move over for emergency vehicles and check 511.idaho.gov or the ITD 511 app to receive road status updates.

The causes of the fires are not yet known.

Drivers should take extra care while driving through Idaho this weekend with fire danger high and high temperatures. In particular, motorists should: