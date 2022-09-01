New sensory safe space added at Eastern Idaho State Fair for children

BLACKFOOT — Children with sensory processing difficulties or autism will have a safe place of their own at the state fair to rest, relax and recharge so they can enjoy food and events like everyone else.

New this year at the Eastern Idaho State Fair is a sensory safe space created by Bingham Healthcare. It will be inside a large tent near a mother’s lounge and the College of Massage Therapy.

The sensory area will be in the middle of the tent and separated from the mother’s lounge and massages. It will be located in the western area by the tunnel at the fair near the “West Events.” Click here to view a map.

“(It) has some comfortable chairs for the parents and some beanbag seating,” said Valerie Jewett, director of marketing and public relations for Bingham Healthcare. “There are some remotes in there that can change the lighting. We’ll have a sound machine in there to hopefully block the outside noise that might be caused, but really just a quiet, cool place.”

It will also be air-conditioned.

The idea to provide the sensory safe space came from a group called Autism Friends of Bingham. The group includes parent support, online discussions and provides help with community resources. Click here to connect with the group on Facebook.

Jewett told EastIdahoNews.com she has a 9-year-old daughter who processes certain things differently like noises.

“So at the fair with all the things they are looking at and all the sounds and all the lights, if you are there at night … it’s overwhelming. I know she has a hard time just with the noises,” Jewett said.

Jewett explained creating the space for parents and their children to use has already been well received.

“It’s been pretty amazing. Just to see the community and the outpouring of gratefulness that they are going to have a space. People on Facebook are tagging their friends and saying, ‘This is for your daughter!’ Just everyone is so excited to see it actually happening,” Jewett said.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair kicks off on Friday and runs through Sept. 10. Click here for more information.

“We are excited to be a part of this amazing event, helping to make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone who attends,” Jewett said in a news release.