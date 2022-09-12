Meet Milo – our Pet of the Week!

Milo is a 2-year-old Pyrenees/Husky mix and he is such a goofy boy. He knows all of his basic commands and loves to play.

He is looking for a home with no cats and a lot of snuggles.

Milo and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.