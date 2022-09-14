Pocatello man agrees to plead guilty after felony charge dropped to misdemeanor

POCATELLO — A man originally charged with a felony for being a principal to burglary has agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

As part of a plea agreement, a charge against 28-year-old Jonathon James Keele was amended from a felony to a misdemeanor charge for aiding and abetting a petty theft on Sept. 9, according to court documents. With the change, Keele has agreed to plead guilty.

Keele was arrested by Pocatello police officers in July after he and another man, 28-year-old Timothy William Halpin, were accused of stealing from the tip jars from two local eateries.

While Halpin was the one who took the tip money, according to victims and witnesses, Keele was with him and served as an apparent distraction at one of the locations.

Keele is scheduled for an Oct. 18 hearing where he is expected to change his plea to guilty and be sentenced.

Timothy William Halpin | Bannock County Jail

Halpin, who faces two felony counts of burglary for taking a total of around $28, is scheduled for jury trial before District Judge Javier Gabiola on Nov. 15.