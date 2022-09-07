Pocatello man gets probation for ax handle attack

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after attacking another man with an ax handle has been sentenced to probation.

Curtis Tyler Green, 52, was sentenced to five years of felony probation with a 120-day discretionary sentence, according to court records. District Judge Javier Gabiola suspended a prison sentence of three to six years in favor of the probation period.

Green was arrested in December after he struck a man in the face several times with an ax handle.

Officers who responded described the victim as having blood “streaming down his face.”

Green explained to officers that the victim had been bullying him and that he was tired of it. He added that the victim had tried to bring what he believed to be stolen property into a home where Green was living, triggering the attack.

As part of a plea deal, Green pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in June. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office did not add a deadly weapon enhancement to the charges.

In addition to probation, Green was ordered to pay $1,845.50 in fees and fines.