Pocatello man involved in Feb. hostage situation gets probation

POCATELLO — A man who threatened to kill a woman and held her and her child hostage has been sentenced to five years probation.

Jalil Dupree Johnson, 39, received the felony probation period after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court documents. District Judge Javier Gabiola suspended two separate prison sentences of four to five years in favor of probation, per a plea agreement.

Johnson was arrested following a hostage situation on Feb. 14 in which he threatened to kill a woman with a loaded handgun he was carrying. During the incident, he shoved the woman to the ground, causing her to strike her head and suffer an injury. Pocatello police also said that he grabbed a baby by the neck.

He was originally charged with felonies for three counts of felony aggravated assault, injury to a child and delivery of a controlled substance. After reaching a plea agreement, those charges were dismissed.

In addition to probation, Johnson was ordered to pay $1,166 in fees and fines.