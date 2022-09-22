Pocatello man who gave a false name during a traffic stop gets probation

POCATELLO — A man officers arrested operating a stolen motorcycle has been sentenced to one year of probation but is eligible for early release.

William Peter Coziah, 25, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to an officer after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. As part of the agreement, a felony charge of grand theft was dismissed.

After entering his plea, court records show that District Judge Scott Axline suspended a prison sentence of 28 days in favor of probation. Coziah received 152 days credit for time served.

Coziah was arrested following a traffic stop in April. The stop was necessitated when officers ran a license plate displayed on a motorcycle he was driving. Records showed the plate belonged to a trailer. During the stop, Coziah told officers his name was Dewey Coziah.

After running the VIN number, officers discovered that the motorcycle had been reported stolen out of Utah.

In addition to probation, Coziah has been ordered to pay $307.50 in fees and fines. Once that amount is paid in full, if he has not violated the terms of his probation, Coziah is eligible for early release from his probation, according to court documents.