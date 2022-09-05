Reinhart Park Splash Pad closing Tuesday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – After a summer of fun, the city of Idaho Falls and the Parks and Recreation Department will close the Reinhart Park Splash Pad on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Throughout the summer, the splash pad received countless visitors and was used extensively by our community. While there is still a little warm weather left in the year, the Parks and Recreation Department needs to close next week to conduct annual maintenance on the splash pad.

“We really appreciate everyone who made the first summer at Idaho Falls’ first splash pad such a success,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “While it would be so much fun to keep the splash pad open, proper maintenance is necessary to ensure the splash pad can be enjoyed for years to come.”

The Idaho Falls City Council approved the new splash pad in August 2020, which had a soft opening in the Fall of 2021. This June, the Parks and Recreation Department kicked off the summer of fun with a celebration and ribbon cutting to commemorate the occasion.

In addition to the splash pad, the city also installed new restroom facilities as well as a new parking lot to accommodate guests at the park. The facilities were constructed on the location of the old swimming pool at Reinhart Park, which closed in 2014 due to irreparable and dilapidated conditions.

Guests at the ADA-accessible splash pad can interact with 12 different settings or displays that run in three-minute cycles. The splash pad turns on through a push button on site, allowing the facility to operate while people actively use the features.

“Just because the splash pad is closing does not mean the fun in the City of Idaho Falls ends now,” Holm said. “Earlier this year, we completed much-needed updates to the Wes Diest Aquatic Center, which remains open year-round for swimming.”

The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department also offers various programs and activities throughout the year to keep our residents active and provide leisure experiences for all. You can learn more about the department’s offerings at their website https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/1740/Parks-Recreation.