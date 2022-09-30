Roberts man arrested after allegedly threatening victim with a gun

ROBERTS — A 23-year-old Roberts man was charged with a felony after allegedly admitting to threatening a woman with a gun.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to an apartment in Roberts on Sept. 22 around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a man with a pistol threatening a woman.

The deputy wrote that they had had previous incidents with the man, identified as Blake Ockerman, and knew that Ockerman frequently drinks alcohol and becomes “erratic and unpredictable.”

According to documents, the victim said Ockerman told her, “I’ll show you what this can really do,” referring to the pistol he had with him.

A deputy asked Ockerman multiple times what happened. In documents, he told deputies he said some mean things to the victim. He cried and told the deputy he didn’t want to go to jail.

“Blake asked me that if he told me everything that had happened if I would let him go. I told Blake that I could not promise that but that I needed to know what had happened. Blake stated that he had told (the victim) he would shoot her,” a deputy wrote.

The deputy asked Ockerman if he had the pistol when he told the victim that. Ockerman said that he did and that he had shown the victim the pistol.

Ockerman was then put into handcuffs and told that he would be detained.

The deputy asked him where the pistol was and Ockerman said he hid it near a school and later described the location. He said it was a pistol pellet gun.

One deputy went to Roberts Elementary School and found a large black revolver that had writing on the side saying it was a pellet gun.

“The gun did not have an orange tip and was completely black. From my training and experience, the gun appeared to be a real firearm,” the deputy wrote.

In documents, the victim said she feared for her life when Ockerman threatened her. The victim told deputies Ockerman started drinking around 1 p.m. and that he always “gets crazy” when he drinks. She said he started waving the gun around and she felt unsafe. In documents, she said he started making threats to her as he swung it around and pointed it at her.

Ockerman was charged with felony aggravated assault and bond was set at $10,000. He was issued a no-contact order with the victim and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.