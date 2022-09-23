We make and give every customer at Chick-fil-A a milkshake for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Fall is officially here and we thought we’d celebrate by giving away a new treat being sold at Chick-fil-A.

The autumn spice milkshake is the first new shake to be sold at the chicken restaurant in the past four years. It is full of fall flavors, like cinnamon, and topped with crunchy bits of brown sugar spice cookies.

We paid a visit to Chick-fil-A and Ashley bought everyone in the restaurant (and the drive-thru) one of the new shakes. We even left some freebies behind for customers later in the day.

Check out the fun surprise in the video player above!