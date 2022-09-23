When will your tax rebate from Idaho arrive? State says they’re coming soon

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — If you’re still waiting for a $300 tax rebate promised by the Idaho Legislature, don’t worry.

The Idaho State Tax Commission will begin processing the payments in late September, Renee Eymann, spokesperson for the commission, told the Idaho Statesman by email Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Legislature passed a bill during a one-day special session that directed $500 million to income tax refunds.

Full-time Idaho residents who filed taxes in 2020 and 2021 will receive rebates equaling 10% of their 2020 income tax or $300, whichever is greater. Joint filers will get $600 minimum.

The state tax commission is sending the checks in the order it received 2021 tax returns, starting with taxpayers who are eligible for direct deposit — those who provided bank information on their 2021 tax returns. The commission estimates about 75,000 payments will go out weekly.

Taxpayers who haven’t filed 2020 and 2021 tax returns can still receive the rebate if they file both returns by Dec. 31.

Full-time residents who didn’t pay income taxes but still filed tax returns the last two years — if they sought the grocery tax credit, for instance — also are eligible for rebates.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he called the special session this month to address inflation, which reached a 40-year high. In addition to rebates, Little’s proposal — which was backed by Republicans and Democrats — enacted a 5.8% flat tax for individuals and corporations.

The legislation also set aside $410 million for public schools and workforce development programs.