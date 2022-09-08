TODAY'S WEATHER
Woman taken to hospital after car is hit backing out of driveway

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

first responder ambulance

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sept. 7, at approximately 6 p.m., in Ft. Hall.

A 26-year-old male from Blackfoot was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on US 91, near milepost 85.

A 25-year-old female from Chubbuck was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on US 91. The Mitsubishi struck the Pontiac.

All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The southbound lane of US 91 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.

