2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours

BILLINGS, Montana (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.

A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene in Billings.

On Tuesday night, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Gallatin Gateway near Bozeman, a woman reportedly shot her husband and then killed herself at a nearby reservoir, Gallatin County officials said.

A witness reported seeing the woman shoot her husband at about 6:45 p.m. and then leave the area. A person recreating at Hyalite Reservoir, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Bozeman, found the woman’s body several hours later, the sheriff’s office said.

The same gun appeared to be used in both shootings, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said.

Springer identified the dead in the Gallatin County shootings as Jason Jones, 53, and Kimberli Jones, 50.

The names of the victims in the Billings shooting have not been released.