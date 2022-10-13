A cyber attack breached some Latter-day Saint member data

The following is a statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Photo: EastIdahoNews.com

In late March 2022, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints detected unauthorized activity in certain computer systems that affected personal data of some Church members, employees, contractors, and friends. The affected data did not include donation history or any banking information associated with online donations.

Since that time, we have been working with U.S. federal law enforcement authorities and third-party cybersecurity experts to establish the origin, nature, and scope of this incident and to mitigate possible impacts. Law enforcement authorities believe the risk that the information will be used to harm individuals is low and our monitoring efforts have not identified any attempts of harmful use.

At the request of these law enforcement authorities, we have not shared information about the incident as they have conducted their investigation until Oct. 12.

We are now notifying those who may have been impacted, even where this is not legally required. Anyone with questions about the security of their information can learn more by referencing these frequently asked questions.

Protecting the confidential information of our members, employees, contractors, and friends is critical. We continue to do all we can to ensure such information is safeguarded.