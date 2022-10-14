A Feel Good Friday surprise for a remarkable couple who has changed others ‘for the better’

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about Joe and Belinda Baird, a couple in Pocatello who has made a difference to those around them. Here’s what the message said:

I am changed for the better because of Joe Baird. He is truly one of the noble and great ones. Joe lost his sweet wife of many years to meningitis. He later married another wonderful woman he loves dearly. She suffers from multiple sclerosis and he takes care of her with true devotion. He worked as a custodian for Highland High School for many years, taking every opportunity to teach teenagers how to work hard and build character. He currently works as a custodian at the Institute building at ISU. Cheerfully he greets everyone that crosses his path.

We decided to stop by the Baird’s home and surprise them for Feel Good Friday. Watch it in the video player above.