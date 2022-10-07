A wanted man has been found. He faces aggravated battery and drug charges

IDAHO FALLS — A local man wanted by police in connection to a domestic battery incident was found Thursday.

Logan Barnett, 30, had a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon due to an alleged incident with a woman, who was also missing for a time.

He is now charged with felony aggravated battery, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers, and misdemeanor malicious injury to property.

According to court documents, a person reported seeing Barnett on a bicycle on Shady Gln in Idaho Falls. While police responded to the location, a sergeant saw Barnett get into a car.

He stopped the car in a parking lot and Barnett got out, running east into a neighboring parking lot.

The officer was able to catch up to Barnett and put him in handcuffs.

When searching his belongings, officers found a “small glass vile with a clear liquid inside his right jacket pocket” and a “clear glass meth pipe inside his pants.”

Barnett also reportedly had a “large knife on his belt, a taser in his pants pocket, and a set of brass knuckles in his jacket pocket.”

Police later retraced Barnett’s route to the parking lot, and found two syringes along with a “small clear plastic container with a white crystalline substance inside.”

Barnett was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail where his bond was set at $20,000.

A no-contact order was also issued for the victim.

Background

Idaho Falls Police sent out a news release on Tuesday asking the public for help in finding Barnett and a missing endangered woman, Kelli Martinez, they believed he was with.

Martinez was found safely on Thursday and new details have emerged about the warrant for Barnett’s charge of aggravated battery.

According to court documents, Barnett reportedly physically assaulted Martinez on Sept. 28.

He is now scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Oct. 19.

Though Barnett has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.