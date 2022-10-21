Abduction suspect is armed and still on the loose, police say in new update

The following is an update from the Pocatello Police Department.

Upon receiving further information, it is believed the possible abduction occurred in the area of Alameda Middle School at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Further information obtained leads us to believe the person of interest is a slender male, unknown race, wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. The male is also believed to have been armed with a handgun.

We believe the suspect’s vehicle was last seen west on Alameda, south on McKinley and then turning west onto Marlu at approximately 3:41 p.m.

The suspect has not been located at this time, but we are following several leads and are reviewing several sources of video.

Officials with School District 25 and Idaho State University are being notified and officers are stepping up patrols in areas of interest.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a suspicious set of circumstances that may involve the possible abduction of a juvenile.

The juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road, but we are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a vehicle of interest. Photos of the vehicle are included in this story.

The vehicle was seen in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek at approximately 5:20 p.m. at which time the juvenile exited the vehicle. We believe that the vehicle was also seen in the area of Pole Line and Cedar at 5:30 p.m.

We are asking anyone with information concerning this vehicle or incident to contact the Investigations Division of the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.