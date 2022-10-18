Ammon man charged with multiple felonies after child porn found on computer at work

AMMON — A 22-year-old Ammon man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly looked at child pornography while at work.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, on June 27, a detective was given a case regarding a suspect named Jaxsen Hall, who was caught with images of child sexual abuse on his computer.

The images were found at a local business in Idaho Falls, according to documents. Hall had logged into his Google drive account on June 14 at work and left it open, documents said. A manager at the business found it and reported it to the police.

Hall’s computer was seized by officers, and more images were found.

A deputy with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office also searched Hall’s tablet and found sexually explicit videos involving children as young as five years old. Some of the videos show adults sexually assaulting children.

According to documents, there were dozens of videos and thousands of images on Hall’s devices.

The Idaho Falls Police Department interviewed Hall, and he said that the images were uploaded from his home in Ammon. Hall admitted to an officer that he had these images on his devices.

Hall was arrested and charged with five felonies for possession of child sexually exploitative material.

He was given a $25,000 bond but has since posted bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.