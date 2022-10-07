Big O Tires employee born without arms gets a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a man named Jose who has worked at Big O Tires in Pocatello for about a year. Part of it said:

Jose is so kind and works hard. Nothing stops him. He was born with no arms and has multiple sclerosis but doesn’t let that stop anything he does. Jose has just recently decided to move into his own home and provide for himself. He works a full-time job while going to ISU. He is the first one to help anyone in need and works very hard to move past his disability. He has faced many challenges and still strives to take the positive out of every situation.

Marc Wride, the owner of Big O Tires, tells EastIdahoNews.com that Jose is not afraid of any challenges many customers ask specifically for him to help them:

I try to hire without restriction on race or gender and I give people a chance to prove themselves. But, this was an unusual situation as Jose wasn’t blessed with normal arms. What could he do? We gave him a chance and ever since he has grown in skill and effectiveness. He can do almost anything and is so upbeat and productive. He is such a positive influence that our store is just not the same without him. He may be the best hire I ever made.

We decided to pay Jose a visit and surprise him for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!