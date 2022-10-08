Caldwell police searching for two missing, endangered teens last seen a week ago

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — The Caldwell Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a pair of missing and endangered teens who have not been seen in a week.

Police said in a news release Friday evening that they believe the two teens are together, but it is unknown whether they are on foot or in a vehicle.

Autumn, a 15-year-old with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen on Sept. 29 wearing a black T-shirt, black flannel pants and carrying a gray bag. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, the release said.

William, also called Billy, is a 15-year-old with brown hair and green eyes, according to the release. He was last seen wearing pajamas between 11 p.m. Sept. 30 and 2 a.m. Oct. 1. He is 5-7 and weighs 125 pounds.

“He (William) has a brown birthmark on his right inner knee/thigh,” the release said. “He recently carved a ‘J’ on his left shoulder.”

Police ask anyone with information to call 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.