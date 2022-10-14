Churches vandalized in Pocatello; police seeking information about suspects

POCATELLO — A pair of Pocatello churches were vandalized early Friday morning, and authorities have identified several suspects who may have been responsible for the destruction of property.

The Pocatello Police Department responded to reports of vandalism at the churches near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Lewis Street, according to a police news release.

Officers found a smashed glass door and broken windows at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 135 South 7th Avenue. Police believe the vandal’s entered this building.

Mountain Valley Baptist Church, at 202 South 7th Avenue, also suffered minor damage from vandalism, according to authorities.

Law enforcement has not given an estimate on the cost of the damages or what the motive of the vandalism might have been.

“There is no evidence at this time that would lead investigators to believe this was a hate crime,” the release says.

Officers have identified possible suspects through video surveillance and evidence left at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about the vandalism is asked to call (208) 234-6100.