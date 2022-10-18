Family Nuclear Science Night at the INL provides hands-on experience for students

The following is a news release from the Idaho National Laboratory.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho National Laboratory invites local students and their families to attend Family Nuclear Science Night, a STEM event that introduces visitors to nuclear science, engineering and more.

The event will be held at the INL Meeting Center in the Energy Innovation Laboratory at 775 MK Simpson Boulevard in Idaho Falls on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is open to the first 350 people to register. Families from around eastern Idaho are invited to meet real scientists and engineers, engage in hands-on activities and demonstrations, and learn more about the science happening in their own backyard. Interested parents should register their families here.

Each student will be given a coloring book, a passport book of activities to complete and earn a stamp. They can also get pins for their lanyard, and other freebies.

Activities and events will include building edible atoms, viewing a cloud chamber, learning about radiological control, suiting up in personal protective equipment, making chromatography butterflies, creating a candy nuclear reactor and visiting more than 15 other booths.

Family Nuclear Science Night is held in celebration of Nuclear Science Week, which is the third week of October every year.