Fence in Island Park will protect amphibian breeding habitat

The following is a news release from the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance.

ISLAND PARK – A new fence at Lyle Springs in Island Park was recently completed by the U.S. Forest Service. This project, led by Wildlife Biologist Sabrina Derusseau with the Forest Service, was the result of a Resource Advisory Committee grant that the Forest Service partnered on with Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance.

The Forest Service recommended the fence around one of the ponds to discourage motorized recreationists from illegally driving through important amphibian breeding habitat.

To finish up this project, volunteers from Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance and Idaho Master Naturalists assisted recently in a trash pick-up day at the springs. They also posted signs asking recreationists not to ride their ATVs illegally through the pond, which harms vegetation and wildlife.

“We are excited to see the ‘before’ and ‘after’ effects this fence will have on the wetland area. It might not seem like much but we think it will help keep this area beautiful for everyone who camps here,” says Caitlyn Wanner, Project Coordinator for HFWA.