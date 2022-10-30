Gallery: Photos of the trunk or treat in Ammon Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – The annual trunk or treat at Chick-fil-A in Ammon came off without a hitch Saturday, despite being rescheduled from its earlier date of Monday, Oct. 24 due to inclement weather.

EastIdahoNews.com was there decked out in a “Candyland” theme.

Hundreds of kids descended on the business’s south parking lot for candy and prizes. Here are some of the highlights.

Other Halloween events are taking place throughout eastern Idaho Saturday and Monday. See the list here.

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com