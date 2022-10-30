TODAY'S WEATHER
Gallery: Photos of the trunk or treat in Ammon Saturday

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Ammon

Posted: 
Updated:

halloween musical chairs
A crowd of trunk-or-treaters outside Chick-fil-A in Ammon Saturday afternoon. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – The annual trunk or treat at Chick-fil-A in Ammon came off without a hitch Saturday, despite being rescheduled from its earlier date of Monday, Oct. 24 due to inclement weather.

EastIdahoNews.com was there decked out in a “Candyland” theme.

Hundreds of kids descended on the business’s south parking lot for candy and prizes. Here are some of the highlights.

Other Halloween events are taking place throughout eastern Idaho Saturday and Monday. See the list here.

costume pic 1
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

costume pic 2
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

costume pic 3
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

costume pic 4
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

costume pic 5
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

costume pic 6
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

costume pic 7
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

costume pic 8
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

costume pic 9
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

costume pic 10
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

costume pic 11
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

fishing pic
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

halloween musical chairs 2
Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

