Trick or treat? Halloween events happening all over eastern Idaho
Maximillian Gold, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Posted:
Halloween is almost here and many events are happening in east Idaho over the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com will be at Chick-fil-A in Ammon on Saturday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30. Come by and see us.
Here are some other events happening in your neighborhood.
Pocatello
Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
2900 South 2nd Avenue
The Pocatello Zoo is hosting its annual “Boo at the Zoo” trick-or-treating event. Featuring over 35 vendors handing out candy, participants will have the chance to get free merchandise.
Historic Downtown Pocatello
100 South Main Street
Oct. 31, 3 – 5 p.m.
Historic Downtown Pocatello is hosting trick or treating for kids as Old Town businesses hand out candy.
Ammon
Chick-Fil-A
3003 South 25th East
Oct. 29, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Chick-fil-A in Ammon is throwing its “Boo! Fall Festival” trunk-or-treat. Transforming the restaurant’s south side parking lot into a haunted house, candy and merchandise will be distributed from local businesses.
The Brickyard Event Center
1025 South Ammon Road
Oct. 29, 3 – 6 p.m.
The Brickyard Event Center in Ammon is hosting the third annual “Special Needs Trunk or Treat.” Sponsored by Camp Hayden Supporters and Wood Funeral Home, participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes and treat themselves to candy and non-edible goodies for those with dietary restrictions.
Trick or Treat with Ammon Firefighters
Oct. 31, 6 p.m.
McCowin Park
The Ammon Firefighters will have plenty of candy to give out to the kids, and free hot drinks.
Idaho Falls
Real Heroes Trunk or Treat
Bonneville County Courthouse
Oct. 29, 3 – 5 p.m.
Join police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and other service workers for a fun trunk-or-treat at the Bonneville County Courthouse.
Teton Toyota
2252 West Sunnyside Road
Oct. 31, 2 – 6 p.m.
Do you have the best little ghoul or zombie around? Does your costume stand out for creativity or just plain awesomeness? Or…do you just like candy! Join the Teton Auto Group Costume Contest sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union. You have a chance to win prizes and score some seriously scary good candy!
Reeds Dairy
Oct. 29, 1 – 3 p.m.
2660 West Broadway Street
An afternoon of family fun at Reed’s Dairy! Wear your costume and enjoy donuts and chocolate milk and participate in the following events:
– Horse-drawn wagon rides
– Brain freeze ice cream eating contest
– Donut eating contest
– Games and activities
Smith Chevrolet
Oct. 31, 6 – 8 p.m.
3477 South Pioneer Drive.
Don’t miss Smith Chevrolet’s annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat on Halloween from 6 – 8 p.m. Come for food, fun, and candy!
Rexburg
John Adam’s GMC Trunk or Treat
Oct. 29, 2 – 5 p.m.
John Adam’s GMC in Rexburg is hosting its fourth annual Trunk or Treat Event on Saturday. They are giving away free candy out of the back of their trucks. Local food trucks will be on sight.
The Haunted River
Oct. 28, 29 and 31
3148 East 530 North
The Haunted River in Menan has been going on full swing since September and will continue until Halloween night. Featuring an 1800’s themed haunt, a hay ride and a trick-or-treating event happening on Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m.
Island Park
Lakeside Lodge and Resort
Oct. 29, 8 p.m. to midnight
3857 Lakeside Drive
Lakeside Lodge and Resort in Island Park is hosting its annual Halloween costume concert. Featuring a four-hour set from Utah based rock band Satin Steel, admission is free. There will be a cash prize for the best costume.