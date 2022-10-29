Trick or treat? Halloween events happening all over eastern Idaho

Halloween is almost here and many events are happening in east Idaho over the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com will be at Chick-fil-A in Ammon on Saturday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30. Come by and see us.

Here are some other events happening in your neighborhood.

Pocatello

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

2900 South 2nd Avenue

The Pocatello Zoo is hosting its annual “Boo at the Zoo” trick-or-treating event. Featuring over 35 vendors handing out candy, participants will have the chance to get free merchandise.

Historic Downtown Pocatello

100 South Main Street

Oct. 31, 3 – 5 p.m.

Historic Downtown Pocatello is hosting trick or treating for kids as Old Town businesses hand out candy.

Ammon

Chick-Fil-A

3003 South 25th East

Oct. 29, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Chick-fil-A in Ammon is throwing its “Boo! Fall Festival” trunk-or-treat. Transforming the restaurant’s south side parking lot into a haunted house, candy and merchandise will be distributed from local businesses.

The Brickyard Event Center

1025 South Ammon Road

Oct. 29, 3 – 6 p.m.

The Brickyard Event Center in Ammon is hosting the third annual “Special Needs Trunk or Treat.” Sponsored by Camp Hayden Supporters and Wood Funeral Home, participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes and treat themselves to candy and non-edible goodies for those with dietary restrictions.

Trick or Treat with Ammon Firefighters

Oct. 31, 6 p.m.

McCowin Park

The Ammon Firefighters will have plenty of candy to give out to the kids, and free hot drinks.

Idaho Falls

Real Heroes Trunk or Treat

Bonneville County Courthouse

Oct. 29, 3 – 5 p.m.

Join police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and other service workers for a fun trunk-or-treat at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Teton Toyota

2252 West Sunnyside Road

Oct. 31, 2 – 6 p.m.

Do you have the best little ghoul or zombie around? Does your costume stand out for creativity or just plain awesomeness? Or…do you just like candy! Join the Teton Auto Group Costume Contest sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union. You have a chance to win prizes and score some seriously scary good candy!

Reeds Dairy

Oct. 29, 1 – 3 p.m.

2660 West Broadway Street

An afternoon of family fun at Reed’s Dairy! Wear your costume and enjoy donuts and chocolate milk and participate in the following events:

– Horse-drawn wagon rides

– Brain freeze ice cream eating contest

– Donut eating contest

– Games and activities

Smith Chevrolet

Oct. 31, 6 – 8 p.m.

3477 South Pioneer Drive.

Don’t miss Smith Chevrolet’s annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat on Halloween from 6 – 8 p.m. Come for food, fun, and candy!

Rexburg

John Adam’s GMC Trunk or Treat

Oct. 29, 2 – 5 p.m.

John Adam’s GMC in Rexburg is hosting its fourth annual Trunk or Treat Event on Saturday. They are giving away free candy out of the back of their trucks. Local food trucks will be on sight.

The Haunted River

Oct. 28, 29 and 31

3148 East 530 North

The Haunted River in Menan has been going on full swing since September and will continue until Halloween night. Featuring an 1800’s themed haunt, a hay ride and a trick-or-treating event happening on Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m.

Island Park

Lakeside Lodge and Resort

Oct. 29, 8 p.m. to midnight

3857 Lakeside Drive

Lakeside Lodge and Resort in Island Park is hosting its annual Halloween costume concert. Featuring a four-hour set from Utah based rock band Satin Steel, admission is free. There will be a cash prize for the best costume.