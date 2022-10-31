Incumbent Randy Corgatelli running against Adam Josiah Marvel for Custer County commissioner

CUSTER COUNTY — Randy Corgatelli, the Republican incumbent on the Custer County Commission, is being challenged by an opponent in the upcoming election.

Adam Josiah Marvel, an independent, is looking to become the next county commissioner in the 2nd District.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. Minor edits were made to meet the word count.

The general election is on Nov. 8.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Marvel: I am a born and raised Idahoan with a range of pertinent professional and personal experience. I am currently the president of the Stanley School Parent’s Association, former chair of the Weaver’s Ward Safer Neighborhood Panel, board member of the Jesus Hospital Estate Resident’s Association and elected member of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council. I manage a nonprofit that does leadership and business development for young entrepreneurs and have an MBA with finance expertise. My wife and I are also raising three boys just north of Stanley.

Corgatelli: I have lived in Custer County all my life, except for three years in the Army and three years in Lima, Montana.

What are your proudest accomplishments in your personal life or career?

Corgatelli: I married the love of my life, Ellen Donahue. We raised three wonderful children.

Marvel: I put family above all else, and my accomplishments are based around what I’m proud to tell my family as we sit for supper each night. I’m proud I’ve worked to make where we live safer, as I have as chair of a police safe neighborhood panel, or in being an advocate for the best schooling possible in my role as president of the SSPA.

Why are you a member of the Republican/Democrat/independent/other party? Briefly explain your political platform.

Marvel: I am an independent as I don’t think Custer County is being served by either major political party. We need to make it a place where families can grow and thrive.

Corgatelli: The Republican Party lines up with my ideals and beliefs.

What are the greatest challenges facing residents in your county?

Corgatelli: We are a small county in population, but large in area where the federal government controls 97% of the land. With our small tax base, it makes it harder to do projects and still supply the needs of the people of the county.

Marvel: I think the greatest challenge is in making Custer County a place where kids can grow up, get an education, and then return to with good jobs, good infrastructure and be happy to raise their own family in.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views?

Marvel: I think county commissioners should listen to all residents of the county in order to make sure we grow in a positive way. I have support from Republicans, Democrats and independents – and I think a good commissioner will work with all groups to solve our issues.

Corgatelli: I try to make every decision in the best interest of Custer County.

What are your goals while in office? Are there any specific projects or issues that are important to you?

Corgatelli: We need to bring the courthouse up ADA compliance, build a new courthouse annex, building and new sheriff’s office and a new jail. We are in the process of working on the first three projects. The jail will have to wait until we can procure enough money to build. The jail was built in 1903 and is the oldest jail in Idaho.

Marvel: My goal is to move the county forward on committing our limited resources to public safety, infrastructure, and working to get the best relationship with the governmental entities that control most of the land in the county. I want a better working relationship between the commission and law enforcement, more recognition of our needs from the state and federal entities that we encounter on a daily basis, and a clearer strategy for improving the county for families.

Do you have any plans to significantly reduce or expand staffing or make changes to the county budget if elected? Are there areas that need more funding or areas where cutbacks could be made?

Corgatelli: There are no plans at the present time to increase or decrease staff.

Marvel: I plan, as someone with finance expertise, to examine closely both current budgeting and long-term projections in order to build a responsible strategy for growth. In order to make Custer County a better place for families, we have to look at current needs versus current spending to ensure alignment and make adjustments if necessary. I’m not afraid on pushing spending towards areas of need and also making the case for more investment in the fundamental infrastructure of the community.

As an elected official how will you work with the media to disseminate important information to the public?

Marvel: I believe in open meetings, not backroom deals, and will welcome all people who want to be involved. I think it’s important for every citizen to understand how we make decisions that make affect them.

Corgatelli: We always work with the local papers and radio in getting news out to the general public.