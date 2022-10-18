Leaf collection in Idaho Falls to begin on Monday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Courtesy of the Idaho Falls Street Division, residents will once again receive help with leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 24.

City residents may rake their leaves – free of branches and other debris – into the curb the week before their scheduled collection date. The Street Division will collect the leaves that are not bagged and haul them away.

“Getting the leaves to the curb the week prior is very helpful for the heavy equipment operators who may come a day or two earlier than the collection date to remove the larger piles,” city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said. “A street sweeper will then come along and remove the remaining leaves. The leaves will be turned into mulch and made available for residents in the spring.”

SEE THE SCHEDULED COLLECTION DATES HERE. ZOOM IN ON YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Residents are encouraged to move their vehicles off the street during their scheduled collection date to make leaf collection safer and more efficient during collection.

After the last collection date on Nov. 18, the schedule will not repeat unless weather conditions and time are conducive for more leaf collection.

For those who would rather bag the leaves, the Idaho Falls Sanitation Division will do a one-time curbside collection of bagged leaves. The bags cannot weigh more than 50 pounds each. To schedule the collection, call (208) 612-8491. Residents can also take bagged leaves to the Bonneville County Transfer Station for no charge.

If leaves are blocked by an object in the curb or if residents are unable to get the leaves curbside before their scheduled collection date, they can either request a special collection or bag their leaves and schedule a bulk collection with the Idaho Falls Sanitation Division. Special collections are not guaranteed and are only done when weather conditions permit and if time is available when areas are completed ahead of schedule.

Per city ordinance, property owners must keep trees trimmed 13 feet above the road surface at the curb and 15 feet above the road surface at the centerline to allow room for the street sweepers to travel under the trees without damaging the equipment or the trees.

For questions, contact the Idaho Falls Street Division at (208) 612-8490.