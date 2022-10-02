Madilyn Paige performing at BYU-Idaho this week

The following is a news release and photo from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – Come enjoy an evening with BYU-Idaho Center Stage as we welcome Madilyn Paige on October 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Madilyn Paige is a singer-songwriter who first became known at the age of 16 with her debut on Season 6 of “The Voice” in 2014. Her indie-electro-pop sound brought her into the season’s top 20. She was mentored by Chris Martin (of Coldplay), Usher, and Blake Shelton.

Since “The Voice,” Madilyn Paige has continued with her career, releasing original music and headlining concerts around the world. Of her newest album, Doors, she has said, “Music has always been a place of expression and refuge for me. Every song on this album chronicles personal experiences I’ve had over the past nearly two years. It required me to walk through life experiences or doors, some of which included heartache. Each door I walked through brought me to where I am today.”

In addition to the performance, ticket holders will also have access to BYU-Idaho’s Power 2 Become Conference earlier in the evening at 5 p.m., also taking place at the Hart Auditorium. The P2B Conference encourages students, alumni, and guests to discover their passion, tell their story, and network effectively. P2B is not a traditional professional development conference — it’s an experience.

Tickets are available now and cost $10 for students, and $15 for the general public. Tickets may be purchased online, or at the Ticket Office in the University Store on the first floor of the Manwaring Center.