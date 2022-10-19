Man charged after alleged attack and placing note on car that said ‘your head is next’

ST. ANTHONY – A man appeared in court on Monday after reportedly attacking a man with a glass bottle and leaving a threatening note on his car.

Claudio Morales-Perez, 42, was charged with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted on Oct. 15 of a “suspicious circumstance” where the reporting party said something had “exploded.”

A few minutes later, another person called dispatch saying there had been “some sort of altercation” and the first caller had been “hit in the head with a bottle and threatened with a knife,” according to court documents.

When deputies arrived, they saw multiple cars parked on the side of the road and a red Ford Taurus in a field. Several people were standing around the Taurus and deputies noticed one of the men had “blood on his face, hoodie and legs.”

The victim told deputies he had been driving on North 3400 East when he saw a white sedan on the side of the road and a man standing near it with his hood pulled over his head. He told deputies he didn’t recognize the man, so he approached to see if he needed help.

The man asked the victim if he had jumper cables before he “hit (the victim) over the head with a bottle,” according to court documents.

The victim recognized the man as Morales-Perez.

According to court documents, Morales-Perez then “pulled out a big knife and said “I’m going to kill you” before chasing (the victim) south on N. 3400 E.”

Police reports state after a short foot chase, Morales-Perez stopped chasing the victim, turned around, ran back to the victim’s red Taurus, and drove into the field. He then stopped the car, threw the keys into the field, ran back to his original white sedan and drove away.

Deputies inquired with the victim as to why Morales-Perez would do something like this and he told them it was over a relationship with a woman.

The woman told police a “piece of paper had been left on (the victim’s) car prior to the incident, reading, “YOUR HEAD IS NEXT.”

The victim had “a large goose-egg on his forehead, as well as several cuts from the glass where the bottle had shattered over his head,” according to the deputy. The area under the victim’s left eye was also swollen and bruised.

The victim found his keys in the field and drove the car back onto the road. He gave the deputy a description of Morales-Perez, along with his address and a photo of him.

The deputy drove to Morales-Perez’s home and found a white Toyota Camry in the driveway. After running the license plate, he found it was registered to Morales-Perez.

Morales-Perez answered the door and was taken into custody.

When the investigators interviewed Morales-Perez, he told the deputy he hadn’t left his house all day and didn’t know anyone by the victim’s name.

Morales-Perez was booked into the Fremont County Jail where his bond was set at $40,000.

Though Morales-Perez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.