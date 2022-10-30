Man hospitalized in rollover crash near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after his vehicle rolled on Interstate 15.

The crash happened at milepost 94 near Blackfoot at 2:42 a.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 32-year-old man from Carrollton, Texas, whose name was not specified, was driving north in a 2016 Chevy Sonic. He drifted into the left lane and overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to roll.

Although he was wearing a seatbelt, ISP reports he was injured. It’s not clear what the extent of his injuries were, but an ambulance came and took him to the hospital.

The left lane was blocked for about two hours as emergency responders helped the driver and cleaned up the wreckage.

It remains under investigation.