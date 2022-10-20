Man sentenced to probation after ‘voices told him’ to run over a man with his car

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who told officers that “voices” instructed him to run over another man with his vehicle has been sentenced.

Kevin Danielewicz, 54, was sentenced to four years probation on Monday by Judge Alan Stephens after accepting a plea agreement.

According to the agreement, Danielewicz agreed to plead guilty to felony aggravated assault and felony aggravated battery if the prosecution agreed to send him into a Bonneville County court mental health program.

Danielewicz was given a suspended jail sentence of two to five years for aggravated assault and a sentence of three to seven years for aggravated battery, which he will not have to serve as long as he follows the terms of his probation. These sentences will run concurrently.

Danielewicz will also be required to serve 100 hours of community service and pay $1,491 in fees.

Police arrested Danielewics in October 2021 after he called dispatch saying he hit a man with his car.

Multiple witnesses said Danielewicz tried to hit a man in the crosswalk and then backed up and hit another man. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Danielewicz left one of the victims with a slight spinal fracture.

After the crash, officers said Danielewicz called dispatch to tell them that “the voice in his head” told him to run over the victim.