Masquerade Ball kicks off several weeks of Halloween fun at the Idaho Falls Zoo

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — It’s time to celebrate the Halloween season in the wildest place in town, the Idaho Falls Zoo.

The Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting a few events to help our community enjoy the season.

The Masquerade Ball is the night to don your best suit or gown, grab a masquerade mask, and join us for an elegant evening of fun, food, music, and champagne at the zoo. It’s only open to adults 21 and up with valid ID and is happening on October 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each and are available online or at the gate. Zoo memberships, guest passes, discounts or any other promo tickets are NOT valid for the Masquerade.

Are you ready for Boo at the Zoo? It’s happening on Oct. 20, 21 and 22, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Idaho Falls’ largest Halloween event features family-friendly costume contests. The contests run each night from 6 to 7 p.m. With trick-or-treat stations and games, explore the beautiful lights and pumpkins around the zoo. Save money and time by buying your Boo tickets in advance. Advanced tickets are $7 each for ages 3 and up ($10 each at the door on event days); 2 and under are free. Get tickets NOW to Boo at the Zoo right here or buy them with cash at Broulim’s (Ammon location only).

Zoo memberships, guest passes, discounts or any other promo tickets are NOT valid for Boo at the Zoo.

Enjoy the beautiful lights as you stroll the zoo on October 24 and 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Zoo Lights does not feature trick-or-treat stations, games, and activities like Boo at the Zoo, just a relaxing evening at the zoo. Tickets are available at the gate. The cost is $7 for adults, $4.50 for kids 3 to 12, and $0.50 for ages 2 and under. Zoo memberships and guest passes ARE valid during Zoo Lights.

Fall is a great time to visit the zoo to see some of the cold-hardy animals that become more active in the cooler temperatures. Be aware that as the temperatures decrease, the tropical birds and reptiles will be moved to their winter quarters inside the zoo, so they will not be available for public viewing.

For more information on fall at the zoo and zoo events, ticket prices, and zoo happenings, visit the Idaho Falls Zoo’s website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.