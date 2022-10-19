Massive moose on the loose relocated after wandering through neighborhood and causing school lockdown

AMERICAN FALLS — A bull moose estimated to weigh about 1,000 pounds caused a portion of American Falls to be shut down before it could be safely darted and relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Fish and game received a call reporting the large moose wandering a neighborhood in American Falls Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Fish and Game spokeswoman Jennifer Jackson.

Prior to the arrival of Fish and Game personnel, local law enforcement had effectively contained the animal to Sunbeam Road, near Interstate 86, the release says.

“We had a lot of help from the Power County Sheriff’s Office and American Falls Police Department,” Jackson told EastIdahoNews.com. “The police department and sheriff’s office really helped keep the moose corralled until we could get in there and dart, then move it to a much safer location.”

Courtesy Idaho Fish and Game

After it was darted, officers safely released in a remote location.

“It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area,” the release says. “However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic.”

Due to their size and defensive nature, moose can be dangerous in highly populated areas. For that reason, American Falls police asked area residents to remain indoors, according to Facebook posts from the department.

As Jackson explained to EastIdahoNews.com, the moose was initially sighted in the area of Teton Avenue, near Hillcrest Elementary School. The school was locked down and students were not allowed outside until the moose was removed.

“Fish and Game cautions the public to always give wildlife their space to avoid potentially dangerous encounters,” the release says. “Never attempt to approach, corral, or herd moose observed in town. Instead, contact Idaho Fish and Game for assistance.”