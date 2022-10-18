Museum of Natural History dinosaur exhibit opens this week

POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History will host a hands-on experience Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m., according to a news release from Idaho State University.

During the event, visitors will see which dinosaurs have been found in Idaho and get a glimpse of the Buzzsaw Shark. Professors, students and museum staff will also show how ISU is on the “cutting edge of fossil research” with their latest discoveries.

The museum will also be offering ASL interpreters from noon to 2 p.m.

“We’ve been working to ensure that as the state’s natural history museum, our stories are accessible to all Idahoans,” Museum Education Coordinator Robert Gay said in the release. “We look forward to offering even more accessible options in our gallery and at events in the near future as we continue to partner with community and campus partners.”

Tickets to the Fossil Fest can be bought at the door or online here.

Because the Fossil Fest will include both indoor and outdoor activities, those who attend should come prepared for cold weather.