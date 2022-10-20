Weather Service issues winter storm watch ahead of first snowfall of the season

IDAHO FALLS – A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of eastern Idaho beginning Friday night and extending to Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting several inches of snow in mountain areas above 7,000 feet. This includes areas in and around Island Park and the mountains along the Wyoming, Utah and Montana borders.

There may be some light snow in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and surrounding communities as well.

“We could see half an inch to an inch later Saturday night in the Pocatello, Idaho Falls corridor, but generally, it’s going to be a mountain event where you’re going to get more than a couple of inches,” NWS Meteorologist Greg Kaiser tells EastIdahoNews.com.

With the incoming storm, Kaiser says there will also be wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

The area of impact includes all of eastern Idaho and areas farther west like Arco, Stanley, and Challis.

Kaiser says the main significance of the storm is that it’s the first snowfall of the season. He wants those who may be traveling to plan accordingly.

He anticipates the storm will be over around noon Sunday.

The NWS has further details in the graphics below.

