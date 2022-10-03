Officials identify man killed in Bingham County crash

BINGHAM COUNTY — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of a man killed following a two-vehicle collision northbound on US 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County on Sunday.

Colby John Platt, 24, of Blackfoot died in the crash that occurred in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station around 7:30 a.m.

Platt was reportedly headed south in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. An 82-year-old Blackfoot man headed north in a 2017 Ford F150 pickup was in the turn lane in front of the gas station when the two vehicles collided

Next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.