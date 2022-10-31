Opening arguments begin Tuesday in murder case after jury is picked

IDAHO FALLS — After spending hours in the morning and part of the afternoon, a jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused of murder.

Jake Eilander, 37, was present during the jury selection process in a Bonneville County courtroom Monday. Eilander is scheduled for a two-week trial with District Judge Stevan Thompson.

The investigation into Eilander started after Ulises Rangel, 44, was found shot to death behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls in late March.

RELATED | Man charged with second-degree murder after body found behind local gym

Jury selection began at 9 a.m. and finished around 2:30 p.m. There are 10 women and four men on the jury – 12 jury members who will be deliberating with two alternates.

Court documents filed Monday show prosecutors could call 57 people to testify during the trial including witnesses from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Ada County Coroner’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

There is also a list of at least 65 evidence exhibits that will be shown including surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Judge Thompson excused court on Monday once the jury was picked. Opening arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.