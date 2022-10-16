Pocatello man charged after police say he crashed into parked cars, failed to steal van

POCATELLO — A man police say crashed into several parked cars and then failed trying to steal a van has been charged with multiple crimes.

Jacob Douglas Kolsen, 32, faces a felony charge of grand theft, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and battery, court records show.

Pocatello police received a call reporting a crash on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road around 8 p.m. on Oct. 5, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

No injuries were noted in police reports.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who said a man driving a white Buick left the road and hit three parked vehicles. The woman told officers she got out of her van to check on the man, but he left his Buick and got into her van.

She said he was unable to get the van into gear and sat parked with the engine revving. He eventually gave up on stealing the van and left the area on foot, she told officers.

As officers spoke with witnesses, a man matching his description was seen running one block east of the crash.

Officers identified the man as Kolsen. The affidavit notes that Kolsen’s eyes were glassy and that his speech was slurred. He was “extremely confused,” it adds.

Kolsen refused to take a field sobriety test or provide a breathalyzer sample. After learning that Kolsen had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2015, officers obtained a blood draw warrant and took blood for analysis.

He was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

If he is found guilty, Kolsen could face up to 16 years in prison.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before magistrate judge Aaron Thompson on Wednesday.

Though Kolsen has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.